Morocco's Earthquake Deaths Reach 1,305

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Number of deaths in the earthquake that hit Moroon Saturday has risen to 1,305 in addition to 1,832 injuries; 1,220 of which diagnosed as critical, said the country's interior ministry.
Earlier today, a three-day mourning period with flags at half-mast, was announced throughout the Kingdom struck by the M7 tremor in its center. (pickup previous)
