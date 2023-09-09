G20 Summit Sees Several Initiatives Launched

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- The G20 Summit, currently held here saw the launch of several initiative on Saturday, including Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII), India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and the Global Biofuel Alliance.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi andPresident Joe Biden co-chaired a special event on Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, and India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor in New Delhi, according to a Modi's office statement.
"The event aimed at unlocking greater investment for infrastructure development and strengthening connectivity in its varidimensions between India, Middle East and Europe," the statement said. The event also saw participation of leaders of the EU, France, Germany, Italy, Mauritius, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the World Bank. "PGII is a developmental initiative aimed at narrowing the infrastructure gap in developing countries as well as help towards accelerating progress on SDGs globally," it said.
The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor that will have railway and ship-rail transit network and road transport routes comprises of an Eastern Corridor connecting India to the Gulf region and a Northern Corridor connecting the Gulf region to Europe.
India, US, EU Saudi Arabia, UAE, Italy, France and Germany signed an MoU for the economic corridor, which the Indian Premier noted would help promote economic integration between India and Europe.
India, Singapore, Bangladesh, Italy, US, Brazil, Argentina, Mauritand also launched the Global Biofuel Alliance. The Indian initiative "intends to expedite the global uptake of biofuels through facilitating technology advancements, intensifying utilization of sustainable biofuels, shaping robust standard setting and certification through the participation of a wide spectrum of stakeholders."
Meanwhile, India, Brazil, South Africa, and themet in New Delhi to reaffirm their shared commitment to the G20 as the premier forum for global economic cooperation. Pledging their support to G20 as a platform to deliver solutions for the global issues, the leaders said: "We welcome the G20's commitment to build better, bigger, and more effective multilateral development banks. This commitment underscores what we can do, by working together through the G20, to support our people toward a better future". (pickup previous)
atk.hb
MENAFN09092023000071011013ID1107038324
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.