Kuwait U-23 Beats Macao 3-0 At Asian Cup Qualifiers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Olympic football team kept on put out a steady performance, securing its second win at Group F's AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers on Saturday, beating Macao 3-0.
The match, hosted at Jaber Stadium, made a MVP of Salman Al-Awadhi, who scored a hat-trick on minutes 48, 50 and 95 (from a penalty kick).
By this win, Kuwait is breathing down Iraq's neck - each six points from two wins - due to goal difference. Iraq, which outplayed Timor-Leste 6-0 in another match earlier in the day, have squashed Macao 13-0 last Wednesday, while Kuwait defeated Timor-Leste 4-0, awaiting its final bout against Iraq for the Group's reign.
Top seeders of each of the 11 groups will automatically qualify to the Cup finals, in addition to best four second placers. (end)
sad.hb
MENAFN09092023000071011013ID1107038323
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.