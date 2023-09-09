Pope Prays For Mourning Morocco

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VATICAN CITY, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Pope Francis sent a cable of condolences to the Kingdom of Moroover the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck at dawn on Saturday, claiming hundreds of lives.
In a telegram sent and signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, the Pope assured victims and their families of his "prayerful communion in the face of this natural disaster."
A M7 earthquake ripped through the North African Kingdom at dawn on Saturday, with latest official figures report 1,305 deaths and 1,832 injuries. (end)
