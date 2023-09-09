Highway Horror Over? Adgp Kashmir Says No Halt To Civil Traffic During Vvip Movement

These directions were passed by ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Saturday while chairing a high-level meeting in Anantnag district to review the security of national highway and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) being followed by security forces during convoy movement, a police spokesperson said Saturday.

Kumar, he said, advised all the participating officers to conduct a joint survey of national highway vis-à-vis' convoy movement in their area of responsibility (AOR) and recommend some changes where and if possible, to modify the SOPs in order to maintain a smooth flow of civilian traffic during convoy movements without unnecessary hindrance.

During the meeting, the spokesperson said, ADGP Kashmir advised the SSsP and central armed police forces (CAPFs) and army officers to identify the spots along the highway where engineering intervention is required in raising heights of dividers, direct lateral entries and U-turns.

The officers, he said, were also advised to identify the spots where service lane is required and also send joint recommendation where underpass or overpass are required to maintain the smooth flow of traffic on national highway.

ADGP Kashmir, the spokesperson said, further directed the district heads to identify the spots where additional CCTVs can be installed besides posting SHOs/SDPOs at vulnerable spots on highway during convoy movement at

The officers, he said, were also stressed by ADGP Kashmir to discourage the illegal construction and also to assist civil administration and national highways authority to remove such illegal structures on the highway.

“During the meeting, it was decided that no civil traffic will be stopped on National Highway during VVIPs /Senior Officers movement on National Highway as an immediate measure and also to suggest additional measures for smooth flow of civilian traffic in phased manners,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the officers in the meeting were also advised to conduct joint surveys and prepare SOPs to facilitate the free flow of traffic without compromising the security of convoys in phased manner.

“This new SOPs would be submitted to higher up for further approval. Besides, special fobe given to lateral entries on National Highway and additional Nafri may be deployed on laterals. In order to maintain smooth flow of vehicles, ADGP Kashmir urged Traffic police to deploy additional manpower on important/busy laterals,” he said.

He further said that all districts SsP were also instructed to generate specific inputs and launch anti-terrorist operations along the sides of NHW and take legal actions against OGWs operating in these areas.

Among those who attended the meeting included GOC Victor Force, IG Traffic J&K, Army's Sector Commander 1st, DIG Police SKR, DIG BSF, DIG SSB, DIG CRPF Awantipora, DIG CRPF Anantnag, DIG BSF, DDIB, Additional Commander SB, SSsP of Anantnag, Kulgam districts, SP Awantipora, SP Cargo and other officers.

