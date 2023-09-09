G20 Members Release Declaration Mentioning War In Ukraine

This is reported by The Hindustan Times with reference to the text of the final declaration of the G20 summit, Ukrinform reports.

"Concerning the war in Ukraine, while recalling the discussion in Bali, we reiterated our national positions and resolutions adopted at the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly (A/RES/ES-11/1 and A/RES/ES-11/6) and underscored that all states must act in a manner consistent with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety. In line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state," the declaration reads.

It is emphasized that the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is“inadmissible”.

The G20 drew attention to the human suffering and additional negative effects of the war in Ukraine on global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation and growth, which has complicated the policy environment for countries, especially developing and least developed countries which are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. It is emphasized that there were different views and assessments of the situation.

In the declaration, the leaders emphasized that the current era should not be an era of war, the publication writes.

"We call on all states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law, and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, and efforts to address crises as well as diplomacy and dialogue are critical," the statement said.

The G20 countries emphasized that they will join forces to overcome the negative impact of the war on global economy.

"We will welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine that will uphold all the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter for the promotion of peaceful, friendly, and good neighbourly relations among nations in the spirit of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future,'” the declaration reads.

It is worth noting that the declaration stops short of condemning the actions of Russia, which has launched a war against Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the 18th summit of the Group of Twenty (G20) of the world's largest economies is being held in the capital of India, New Delhi, on September 9-10. This is the first ever meeting of the Group's leaders held in India, and in South Asia in general.

India has put forward six broad priorities for this year's G20 dialogue, including accelerated, inclusive, sustainable and resilient growth; accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals; a green development pact; women-led development; 21st-century multilateral institutions; and digital public infrastructure.

Russia's war against Ukraine and its impact on the global situation will be one of the main topics discussed by the participants in the forum.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that the G20 summit in New Delhi had agreed on a joint final declaration. He did not provide any further details.