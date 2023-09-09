G20 Leaders Have Tools To Restore Maritime Exports Of Ukrainian Grain - Von Der Leyen

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) G20 leaders have the tools and the responsibility to reopen the sea route for Ukrainian grain delivery to the most vulnerable nations, as only the resumption of transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through the Black Sea can stabilize global food prices.
The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated this today during her speech at the "One Planet" session within the framework of the G20 summit in New Delhi, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
The full text of her speech is published on the European Commission website . Read also: G20 members release declaration mentioning war in Ukraine
"Climate change is a global threat. And a contributing factor to food insecurity. Food security is also a victim of Russia's aggression in Ukraine. We call on Russia to allow the grain form Ukraine to reach global markets via the Black Sea. We are doing our utmost to facilitate the grain to reach global markets via the land route. But for global prices to stabilise, grain also has to travel by sea," the president of the European Commission emphasized.
"No one should go hungry and the leaders of the G20 have the responsibility and the tools to enable the flow of grain to where it is needed," added Ursula von der Leyen.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the 18th summit of the Group of Twenty (G20) of the world's largest economies kicked off in New Delhi on September 9.
