Russian Artillery Hits Village In Chernihiv Region Close To Border

That's according to the Prosecutor General's Office , Ukrinform reports.

"On the morning of September 9, enemy artillery shelled the village of Kostobobriv in the Semenivka community," the report reads.

As a result of the shelling, a local resident, 68 was seriously injured.

He was taken to the hospital for qualified medical care.

Commercial premises on the territory of the victim's farm sustained damage.

Under the procedural leadership of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Prosecutor's Office in Chernihiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 Part 1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Investigators and prosecutors are documenting the consequences of Russia's armed aggression.

