Zelensky, Hayashi Talk Areas Of Cooperation In Ukraine Recovery

The Head of State announced this in a video address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"I just held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan and representatives of Japanese businesses. It was about our sustainability. About recovery and development. Energy, transport, demining, social sphere, creation of new jobs in Ukraine – I presented specific areas where we can do more together," said Zelensky.

He added that the following are also very important areas of cooperation between Ukraine and Japan: telecommunications, information protection, protection of infrastructure, green energy, mechanical engineering, and the agricultural sector.

"I am sure that our partnership – of Ukraine and Japan – will become a global example. An example of how to protect lives and create new opportunities for nations. For free nations," the president emphasized.

Also, during the meeting, the parties agreed to start the preparation of a bilateral document on security guarantees.

"A very important security result today – we agreed with Japan to start preparing a bilateral document regarding security guarantees. We are already working with the United States, Great Britain, and Canada. Now, also with Japan," Zelensky noted.

The head of state noted that the Verkhovna Rada Speaker, Ruslan Stefanchuk, recently visited Japan, to attend the summit of the heads of the Group of Seven parliaments, as a result of which a "strong declaration" was adopted. According to Zelensky, important meetings took place during the event, at which powerful signals were voiced that the entire Ukrainian territory must be cleared of Russian troops, and that only this will open the way to a just and sustainable peace.

"I would especially like to note the audience with His Majesty the Emperor of Japan for the speakers of the G7 parliaments, Verkhovna Rada speaker, and President of the European Parliament. It is very symbolic. And speaks volumes about what we have achieved. All together. Each and every one who fights for Ukraine, who works for Ukraine," the president emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, YoshimHayashi, arrived on an unannounced visit to Ukraine.