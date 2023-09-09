Ukraine To Receive Gepards From Partners To Protect Energy Facilities - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's partners will provide more Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine to protect its energy infrastructure facilities.
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his latest video address to the nation, as reported by Ukrinform.
"And I'd like to thank our partners – we have another agreement. Ukraine will receive more Gepards to protect our energy grid," he said. Read also: Ukraine ramping up air defense to protect energy facilities throughout winter - media
Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is mobilizing all its forces in order to increase the supply of variair defense systems and to ensure physical protection of energy infrastructure facilities from Russian strikes.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 9, 2023, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief regarding the protection of energy and critical infrastructure from enemy missile and drone strikes.
