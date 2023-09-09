Russia Has Already Lost $100B Due To Energy Sanctions - Yermak

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, said this at a meeting with Director at the Freeman-Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI), Ambassador Michael McFaul, the video of which was published by the presidential press service.

"The consequences for Russia's financial stability are already quite painful. In particular, we are talking about the following losses: $100 billion as losses from energy sanctions, an 85% drop in the overall current account surplus, and a budget deficit of 2.3 trillion roubles," he said.

Yermak said that the implemented sanctions already significantly affect the Russian economy and reduce its ability to wage war. According to him, in the long run, this will have a positive effect on the global security architecture as a whole.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine