Ukraine, Japan Strengthening Technology Cooperation - Fedorov

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"We are strengthening technological cooperation between Ukraine and Japan. We met with the Japanese delegation. Japan was represented by members of the Ministry of Economy and businesspersons, including CEO of the technology giant Rakuten Hiroshi Mikitani. They shared withtechnological solutions that will help during reconstruction -- telecom, agribusiness, telemedicine," Fedorov said.

He noted that a separate track is deepening cooperation with Rakuten.

Fedorov said that the company had been supporting Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale war, and this support is increasing.

"We discussed with Hiroshi the possibility of joint projects on the English language, the integration of Diia and the strengthening of the Ukrainian telinfrastructure," he said.

Fedorov also noted that support from one of the world's most technologically advanced countries is very important for Ukraine.

Hayashi visited Ukraine on September 9. This is the first visit by Japan's foreign minister to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Photos: Mykhailo Fedorov / Telegram