Eu Hopes For China's Positive Role In Achieving Just Peace In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union views China as an important partner in solving global problems and hopes that Beijing will be able to play a positive role in achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reported this on her account on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter), following her meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi.
"Frank exchange with PM Li Qiang. China has a key role to play in the common efforts to find solutions to global problems. Development, climate change, the global impact of Russia's war on Ukraine. When it comes to the war, we hope China can play a positive role in achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," he wrote.
