Over 320 Invaders Neutralized In Tavria Sector In Past 24 Hours General Tarnavskyi

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The work of the defense forces in the Tavria sector continues. In general, in the past 24 hours, the enemy attacked our positions 17 times and carried out 744 shelling attacks, four missile strikes and 18 airstrikes," Tarnavskyi said.

According to him, Ukrainian artillery units performed 1,468 fire missions in the Tavria sector in the last 24 hours.

Over the last day, the enemy lost 321 troops (81 killed, 233 wounded, 7 taken prisoner).

Ukrainian forces destroyed 40 pieces of enemy military equipment, including a tank, an IFV, nine artillery systems and mortars, an air defense system, a Zoopark radar, an ATGM system, 17 UAVs, six vehicles and three pieces of special equipment.

Eight ammunition depots and two enemy command posts were also destroyed.