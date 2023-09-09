Ots Secgen Condemns So-Called Presidential Elections In Azerbaijan's Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The
Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS),
Kubanychbek Omuraliev has issued a statement condemning the
so-called "presidential elections" organized by the separatist
regime in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, the OTS told Trend .
Omuraliev expressed deep concern over this situation.
"We strongly condemn this provocative act that damages peace and
stability in the region, constitutes a gross violation of
international law, as well as the Constitution and laws of
Azerbaijan," the official said.
He called for refraining from any actions that could hinder the
process of normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
"At the same time, we highly appreciate Azerbaijan's efforts to
reintegrate Armenian residents of the Karabakh region," Omuraliev
added.
Earlier, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security
Policy, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Türkiye
have denounced the so-called "elections" held by the separatist
regime in Karabakh.
The Azerbaijani MFA has called on the international community to
strongly condemn these "elections", noting that "holding the
so-called“elections” once again clearly shows that Armenia and the
puppet regime created by it, which have taken steps to maintain the
staquo and continue its occupation policy, are not really
interested in the peace process, on the contrary, have taken the
path of provocation and escalating the situation.
