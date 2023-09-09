Saturday, 09 September 2023 10:52 GMT

Azerbaijani Mfa Condemns So-Called Elections In Number Of Ukraine's Territories


9/9/2023 3:06:44 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Azerbaijan and Ukraine recognize and support each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

The ministry made the remark commenting on the so-called "elections" held in some territories of Ukraine.

"Based on this, Azerbaijan states that any elections conducted on the territory of Ukraine in accordance with the Constitution and laws of that state can be considered legitimate. This principled position of Azerbaijan is based on universally recognized norms and principles of international law concerning the respect for the rights related to the sovereignty of states," the ministry noted.

"Since the recent "elections" in parts of internationally recognized territories of Ukraine don't meet these criteria, they have no legal force," added the ministry.

MENAFN09092023000187011040ID1107038139

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search