Azerbaijani Mfa Condemns So-Called Elections In Number Of Ukraine's Territories

The ministry made the remark commenting on the so-called "elections" held in some territories of Ukraine.

"Based on this, Azerbaijan states that any elections conducted on the territory of Ukraine in accordance with the Constitution and laws of that state can be considered legitimate. This principled position of Azerbaijan is based on universally recognized norms and principles of international law concerning the respect for the rights related to the sovereignty of states," the ministry noted.

"Since the recent "elections" in parts of internationally recognized territories of Ukraine don't meet these criteria, they have no legal force," added the ministry.