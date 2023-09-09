Azerbaijani Mfa Condemns So-Called Elections In Number Of Ukraine's Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Azerbaijan and
Ukraine recognize and support each other's sovereignty and
territorial integrity, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said,
Trend reports.
The ministry made the remark commenting on the so-called
"elections" held in some territories of Ukraine.
"Based on this, Azerbaijan states that any elections conducted
on the territory of Ukraine in accordance with the Constitution and
laws of that state can be considered legitimate. This principled
position of Azerbaijan is based on universally recognized norms and
principles of international law concerning the respect for the
rights related to the sovereignty of states," the ministry
noted.
"Since the recent "elections" in parts of internationally
recognized territories of Ukraine don't meet these criteria, they
have no legal force," added the ministry.
