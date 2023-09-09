Azerbaijan's Fm Discusses Armenian Provocations With Us Acting Assistant Secretary Of State (Update)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Azerbaijan's
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held a phone talk with the US
Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian
Affairs Yuri Kim, Trend reports.
The sides discussed the current situation in the region.
Bayramov informed about an increase in provocations of Armenia
and the separatist regime on Azerbaijani territories against
Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
The minister emphasized that the Armenian armed forces, which
haven't yet been withdrawn from Azerbaijani territories despite
Armenia's commitments [taken under the trilateral statement signed
by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020
second Karabakh war], pose a major threat to peace and security in
the region.
He noted that the illegal activity called "presidential
elections" in the separatist regime in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region
is a gross violation of the Constitution, laws of Azerbaijan, and
norms and principles of international law.
According to him, this activity has dealt a seriblow to
efforts to normalize relations in the region and the process of
reintegrating the Armenian residents of Karabakh.
The minister stressed the need for the unconditional and
complete withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the Karabakh
region of Azerbaijan and the dissolution of the so-called
regime.
He called for a resolute condemnation of this illegal activity
carried out on Azerbaijani territory under the name of "elections,"
in accordance with obligations under international law.
During the phone talk, the parties exchanged views on other
matters of mutual interest.
Earlier, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security
Policy, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Türkiye and
Moldova have denounced the so-called "elections" held by the
separatist regime in Karabakh.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has called on the international
community to strongly condemn these "elections", noting that
"holding the so-called“elections” once again clearly shows that
Armenia and the puppet regime created by it, which have taken steps
to maintain the staquo and continue its occupation policy, are
not really interested in the peace process, on the contrary, have
taken the path of provocation and escalating the situation.
