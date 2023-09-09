Saturday, 09 September 2023 10:52 GMT

Iran's Embassy In France Comes Under Attack


9/9/2023 3:06:43 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9 . The Iranian embassy in France has been attacked, Trend reports.

The back door of the embassy building was burned.

An investigation into this fact has been initiated.

