Iran's Embassy In France Comes Under Attack

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9 . The Iranian
embassy in France has been attacked, Trend reports.
The back door of the embassy building was burned.
An investigation into this fact has been initiated.
