First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani
people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs) whocrificed their
lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan
was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem
of the Republic of Azerbaijan apanied by a military orchestra
was performed.
Speaking at the ceremony, themander of the Azerbaijan Naval
Forces, Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov, greeted the graduates who
successfullypleted theurses andnveyed thengratulations
of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense.
It was noted that the Naval Forces arenstantly developing
their activities together with other types of troops to prevent
threats against the security of our republic, as well as to
maintain reliable protection, favorable operational regime and
aplish other tasks in the territorial waters of the Azerbaijani
sector of the Caspian Sea.
Graduates of the Marinesmando Basicurses promised to
tify the tt during their military service.
After the certificates were presented to the graduates, the
course leaders and a group of instructors, who distinguished
themselves in theanization andnduct of theurse, were
awarded.
The graduation ceremony of the Marinesmando Basicurses
ended with the solemn march of military personnel.
