First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs) whocrificed their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan apanied by a military orchestra was performed.

Speaking at the ceremony, themander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov, greeted the graduates who successfullypleted theurses andnveyed thengratulations of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense.

It was noted that the Naval Forces arenstantly developing their activities together with other types of troops to prevent threats against the security of our republic, as well as to maintain reliable protection, favorable operational regime and aplish other tasks in the territorial waters of the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

Graduates of the Marinesmando Basicurses promised to tify the tt during their military service.

After the certificates were presented to the graduates, the course leaders and a group of instructors, who distinguished themselves in theanization andnduct of theurse, were awarded.

The graduation ceremony of the Marinesmando Basicurses ended with the solemn march of military personnel.

