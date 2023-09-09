No Request From Armenian Side To Hold Talks With President Ilham Aliyev - Assistant To Azerbaijani President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Azerbaijan has
not received any proposal from the Armenian government to conduct
urgent negotiations with President Ilham Aliyev, Assistant to the
President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of
the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told Reuters, Trend
reports.
As Hajiyev previously said, the Azerbaijani Army is conducting
scheduled exercises in preparation for the fall-winter season, and
this is part of the regular planning process.
"Armenia is massing troops on the border and purchasing new
weapons systems," he said.
He added that Armenian illegal armed groups in Karabakh also
left their barracks and were put on high alert.
“Our strategy is to suppress any armed actions or illegal
military actions and provocations against Azerbaijan,” he said.
