United Kingdom - PM Meeting With Prime Minister Jugnauth Of Mauritius: 9 September 2023

The Prime Minister met MauritPrime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at the G20 Summit in Delhi today.

They discussed enhancing opportunities for cooperation between their two countries, as Commonwealth partners, in areas of shared interest, including strengthening trade and tackling the impact of climate change.

They also assessed the progress made so far in the negotiations between Mauritand the UK on the exercise of sovereignty over the British Indian Ocean Territory/the Chagos Archipelago.

Both Prime Ministers agreed to meet again soon.