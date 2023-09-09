Morocco's Earthquake Deaths Reach 1,037

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Number of deaths in the earthquake that hit Moroon Saturday has increased to 1,037 in addition to 1,204 injuries, condition of 721 of these cases has been described as critical, reported the Moroccan Arab Press Agency (MAP).
The military has deployed large forces and equipment in the stricken regions, partaking in the rescue operations.
The supreme command of the royal armed forces said in a statement that the military have also deployed aircraft, helicopters and drones in the humanitarian operations. (pickup previous)
