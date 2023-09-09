Kuwaiti Woman Weightlifter 10Th In World Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti woman weightlifter Al-Zahraa Kamshad ranked 10th in the 64-kg competition of the Women World Weightlifting Championship held in Saudi Arabia.
Kamshad made the score today (Saturday). She also ranked the 21st according to international criteria. (end)
