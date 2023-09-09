Kuwait Red Crescent Society Fully Ready To Aid Morocco

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) on Saturday expressed readiness to dispatch assistance to the brotherly people of Moroin the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that ravaged southern regions of the country.
KRCS Secretary General Maha Al-Barjas said in a statement to KUNA that the society contacted the Moroccan Red Crescent Society to offer solace over the fatalities and expressed wishes for the injured so they may recover soon.
Al-Barjas affirmed that the Kuwaiti association is fully ready to help the Moroccan people and secure necessities for the victims of the fiery tremors. (end)
ss.rk
MENAFN09092023000071011013ID1107038099
