Kuwait Winter Games Club Joins Islamic Association

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Chairperson of Kuwait Winter Games Club Fhaid Al-Ajmi announced on Saturday that the club joined the Association for the Development of Ice Hockey of Islamic Countries.
In remarks to KUNA, Al-Ajmi said the club's joining of the association, headquartered in the city of Kazan, capital of Tatarstan, would be helpful for promoting the relations between the two sides as well as the game itself at the national level. (end)
