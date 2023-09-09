Kuwaiti Ambassador In Rabat: All Kuwaitis In Morocco Safe

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Ambassador to MoroAbdulatif Alyahya affirmed on Saturday that all Kuwaiti citizens in Morowere safe and non was hurt in the quake that jolted the nation.
The envoy said in remarks to KUNA that the diplomatic mission contacted the Moroccan authorities to ensure that no Kuwaitis were among the victims.
"All the information we have gathered affirm that all our citizens present in Moroare safe," he said. (pickup previous)
mry.rk
MENAFN09092023000071011013ID1107038097
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.