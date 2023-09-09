G20 Summit Adopts New Delhi Leadersآ' Declaration Unanimously

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- The G20 Leaders Summit on Saturday adopted New Delhi Leadersآ' Declaration unanimously.
Office of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi quoted him as saying in a statement that the G20 leaders Summit adopted New Delhi Leadersآ' Declaration. "History has been created with the adoption of the Delhi Leadersآ' Declaration. United in consenand spirit, we pledge to work collaboratively for a better, more prosperous, and harmonifuture. My gratitude to all fellow G20 members for their support and cooperation," Modi said.
The declaration talking about war in Ukraine underscored that all states must act in a manner consistent with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety. It also reiterated national positions and resolutions adopted at the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly.
It also urged to "refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state."
It also stated the inadmissibility of use or threat of use of nuclear weapons.
"We highlighted the human suffering and negative added impacts of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation and growth, which has complicated the policy environment for countries, especially developing and least developed countries which are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic disruption which has derailed progress towards the SDGs. There were different views and assessments of the situation," it added.
The New Delhi Declaration also dealt with challenges and possibilities of a strong, sustainable, inclusive and balanced growth.
It proposed ways of accelerating progress on Sustainable Development Goals in addition to proposing a green development pact for a sustainable future. The declaration also proposed ways of strengthening multilateral institutions for the 21st century.
Moreover, it the declaration also deals with technological transformation and digital public infrastructure and international taxation. It also talks about gender equality and empowering women and girls. Issues related to financial issues and ways of countering terrorism and money laundering.
The G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi is being attended by global leaders includingPresident Joe Biden, Prime Minister of the UK Rishi Sunak, President of the European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, South African President Cyril Ramaphand Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (end)
rk
MENAFN09092023000071011013ID1107038096
