Bahrain To Send Aid To Morocco Rapidly

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Bahrain announced on Saturday dispatch of urgent relief aid to the victims of the strong quake that ravaged wide swaths of southern Morocco.
Bahrain News Agency said King Hamad bin IAl-Khalifa ordered the royal foundation for humanitarian aid to provide immediate assistance to the people afflicted with the robust earthquake in a number of regions in the kingdom of Morocco. (end)
