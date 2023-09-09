Al-Burhan Says No Go-Back To Conditions Pre The War Flare-Up

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- The Sudanese Army Commander Abdelfattah Al-Burhan said on Saturday that he would not accept a political process that would reinstated conditions that had existed before the internal war flare-up.
Al-Burhan, addressing troops in the Blue Nile region in the southeast of Sudan, said he is quite determined not to restorE the conditions that existed before April 15, urging regional organizations to halt "negative intervention" in Sudan's internal affairs.
"We the Sudanese are able to resolve our problems without others' need," he stressed.
His intransigent rhetoric came after the African Union declared that its officials had held contacts and talks with leaders of parties of the conflict.
Al-Burhan's troops have been engaged in bitter fighting against irregulars of the Rapid Deployment Force -- commanders of which had rebuffed integration into the army.
At least 6,000 people have been killed and five million others have fled their homes due to the fighting covering the capital and a chain of cities and towns as well as regions.
Al-Burhan was commanding an interim military council when the fighting broke out. Simultaneously, there was a slow pace political process designed to shift the powers to civil rule. (end)
