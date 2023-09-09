S. Arabia Consoles With Quake-Hit Morocco

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia on Saturday expressed full solidarity with Morovis a vis ramifications of the earthquake that revaged large swaths of the kingdom South.
The foreign ministry expressed in a statement condolences to the Moroccan people and families of the deceased and wished the injured quick recuperation. (end)
