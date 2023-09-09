Un Chief Deeply Voices Sorrow For Deadly Quake In Morocco

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Saturday expressed solidarity with Moroin these hard times following the devastating quake that hit the kingdom at dawn today.
The UN chief in a statement expressed deep distress for receiving reports about the large number of casualties resulting from the fiery tremors and addressed heartfelt solace to the families of the victims.
He expressed the UN readiness to aid the Moroccan government in its efforts to help the victims. (end)
