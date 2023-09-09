Modi Meets World Leaders, Discuss Bilateral, Global Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held on Saturday several bilateral meeting with world leaders at the G20 Summit in New Delhi and thanked them for their support for Indian Presidency in addition to discussing bilateral and global issues.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that Modi met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak and conveyed his appreciation for UKآ's support during Indiaآ's G20 Presidency.
"The two leaders noted with satisfaction the progress in diverse areas of bilateral cooperation as per the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as well as the Roadmap 2030, particularly in economy, defence and security, technology, green technology and climate change, health and mobility sectors," it said.
They exchanged views on global and regional issues of importance and mutual interest. Modi also metPresident Joe Biden and appreciated Bidenآ's vision and commitment to cement the IndiaComprehensive Global Strategic Partnership built on shared democratic values, strategic convergences and strong people-to-people ties.
"The leaders welcomed the sustained momentum in bilateral cooperation , including in the areas of defence, trade, investment, education, health, research, innovation, culture and people-to-people ties," the statement said. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues.
The Indian PM also met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and both the leaders acknowledged the constructive dialogue of the two countries on their priorities for their respective G-20 and G-7 Presidencies.
"The leaders held discussions on varifacets of the India-Japan bilateral partnership, including on infrastructure development, technological collaboration, investments and energy," it said.
Modi hailed Italy's support to India during his meeting with Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni.
"They also took stock of the progress in diverse areas of the India-Italy Strategic Partnership, and agreed to bolster cooperation in areas like defence and new and emerging technologies. Modi had met yesterday Prime Minister of MauritPravind Kumar Jugnauth and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Managing Director of International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva. (end)
