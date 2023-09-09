Kuwait Foreign Ministry Voices Sorrow Over Morocco's Quake

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry on Saturday expressed solidarity with Mororegarding the earthquake that jolted the south of the kingdom claiming lives of hundreds of people and wounding many others and demolishing buildings.
The ministry in a statement extended condolences to the Moroccan government and the brotherly people of Morocco, voicing solace for the afflicted nation, praying for the victims' souls and wishing the injured quick healing. (end)
