Kuwaiti Charities Heed Amir's Appeal To Help Morocco Almost Instantly

KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti charities have already scrambled into action to relieve victims of the earthquake that ravaged large swaths of southern Morocco, heeding His Highness the Amir guidelines to secure assistance for them rapidly.

