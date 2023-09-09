Clashes In Lebanon's Ain Al-Hilweh Escalate

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Clashes in Ain Al-Hilweh camp near Sidon city, southern Lebanon, escalated on Saturday and the death toll of today's violence rose to four fatalities, the Lebanese official National News Agency said.
More than 40 people were also wounded in the fighting with automatic guns and rocket-propelled grenades on alleways of the sprawling shantytown.
NNA indicated that the fighting stepped up despite a series of meetings by stakeholders to try end the violence. (pickup previous)
