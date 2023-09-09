Unfpa Celebrates World Population Day 2023 In Amman's Souq Jara

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 9 (Petra) – UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, on Friday celebrated the World Population Day 2023 under the theme "Unleashing the power of gender equality: Uplifting the voices of women and girls to unlock our world's infinite possibilities."
This event took place at the Shukri Shashaa school yard in Souq JARA, Jabal Amman, UNFPA Jordan Office said in a statement.
World Population Day is a significant occasion where the global community comes together to address critical population issues.
This year, UNFPA emphasized the importance of advancing gender equality to fulfill the aspirations of all 8 billion people on this planet.
"Our mission began with amplifying the voices of women, girls, and marginalized individuals, advocating for laws and policies that empower them to exercise their rights and make informed choices," Himyar Abdulmoghni, Representative of UNFPA Jordan Office, said on the occasion.
"We are thrilled with the outcome of this year's celebration of World Population Day. It demonstrated our collective commitment to gender equality and showcased the incredible talents of local artisans and the spirit of Souq JARA," Abdulmoghni added.
The event featured a rich program, including interaction with handicraft artisans from local communities and refugee camps, meetings with talented handicraft artisans in live shows and a quiz about population related issues.
In collaboration with the Jordan Association for Handicrafts, the event received valuable support. This partnership enhanced the event's impact and shone a spotlight on the remarkable work of local artisans.
