House Speaker Sends Condolences Over Victims Of Morocco Earthquake

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 9 (Petra) -- Lower House Speaker, Ahmad Safadi, on Saturday sent a cable to President of the Moroccan House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi Alami, expressing his condolences over victims of the earthquake, which hit a number of areas in the Al Haouz Province in central Morocco
In his cable, Safadi stressed the Kingdom's solidarity with Morocco, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
