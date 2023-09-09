Price Of 21-Karat Gold Hits Jd39.8 Per Gramme In Local Market

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 9 (Petra) -- Prices of 21-karat gold, the highest demand at local market, stood at JD39.30 per gramme, as purchasing price, against JD37.60 as selling price, an official said Saturday.
Jordan Jewelers Association's Secretary General, Ribhy Allan, told Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the price of 24-karat and 18-karat gold amounted to JD46.30 and JD34.90 respectively.
The price of a Rashadi lira, weighing seven grammes, stood at JD275, while an English lira, which weighs eight grammes reached JD314, Allan said.
Demand and supply for gold in the local market are at an "average" level, Allan added.
He added that gold prices in global markets on Friday reached $1,920 per ounce.
Gold prices are stable awaitingeconomic data that will be released in the second half of this month, Allan explained.
