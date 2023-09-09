Uae's Participation In G20 Affirms Its Strong Commitment To Multilateral Cooperation: Al Sayegh

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2023 (WAM) – Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, affirmed that the UAE's participation in the G20 meetings underscores its firm commitment to advance multilateral cooperation and achieve international priorities in all sectors, within the framework of its sincere desire to actively participate in forums and meetings of international organizations.

''and India maintain strong, deep-rooted bilateral relations and the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries in 2017 and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in 2022 came within the framework of the two countries' keenness to strengthen relations and scale them to new heights,'' Ahmed Al Sayegh told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the launch of the 18th Group of 20 (G20) Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi on Saturday.

With the support of India and the founding countries, Al Sayegh said the invitation of the by India to the G20 Summit recognised the prominent presence and its role at all levels, and the close strategic relations between the two friendly countries, noting to the UAE-India's cooperation in regional organisations like the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), the I2U2 Group and the BRICS group, which the joined recently.

On the importance of the UAE's participation in the two-day summit, Al Sayegh stressed that the is participating as a guest country for the second year in a row in the group's meetings and summits, after its successful participation in the Indonesia Summit last year, and for the third time since 2020.

The UAE, he added, is committed as a guest country to engage with its international partners to promote economic growth and equitable development around the world.

He said that the supports the agenda and strategy of the Republic of India during its hosting of the G20 summit, noting to the country's participation in about 25 meetings held throughout the year, including the G20 foreign ministers' meeting and Sherpa meeting.

He said the UAE's participation in the G20 Summit this year is of special importance, as it coincides with the country's hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in November at the Dubai Expo City, which provides an opportunity for greater alignment between the G20 agenda and COP28 through interplay between discussions and initiatives on climate action, the energy transition and financing for sustainable development.

The UAE, he said, is resolve to advance international efforts within the G20 to address the common challenges the world is witnessing in order to achieve global stability and prosperity.