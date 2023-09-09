Fnc Speaker To Pay Six-Day Visit To China

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), will tomorrow embark on a six-day official visit to the People's Republic of China at the invitation of Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China.

Ghobash will hold talks with Zhao Leji and other senior Chinese officials over ways to further consolidate bilateral cooperation, particularly on parliamentary cooperation.