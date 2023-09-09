Un Expresses Condolences And Solidarity With Morocco Following Earthquake

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
NEW YORK, 9th September, 2023 (WAM) -- UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed condolences and solidarity with Morofollowing the magnitude 7 earthquake that hit the country on Friday night.
“The Secretary-General was profoundly saddened to learn of the earthquake that hit Morowhich claimed many lives”, said the Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, in a statement on Saturday.
“The Secretary-General expresses his solidarity with the government and people of Moroin these difficult times. He addresses his most sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.”
“The United Nations is ready to assist the government of Moroin its efforts to assist the impacted population”, the statement concluded.
