Egypt Condemns Dual Terrorist Attacks In Mali

At least 49 civilians and 15 soldiers were killed Thursday during a dual terrorist attack in the country's north.

The attacks, which were claimed by the Al-Qaeda-linked group Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), targeted the passengers of the boat“Tombouctou” and a military camp of the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) in the Gao region.

JNIM is one of several Islamist militant groups operating in northern Mali and neighbouring countries.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday expressed Egypt's“sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the sister Republic of Mali, as well as to the families of the victims, due to the heinterrorist incident, and wished for the speedy recovery of the wounded.”

The statement also affirmed Egypt's condemnation of“such shameful terrorist acts” and called for the international community to unite to eradicate terrorism from its roots and to dry up its sources of funding and support.

The Mali government said in a statement that in response to the double attack , a combined air-land action by its forces“made it possible to neutralize around 50 terrorists.”

The statement added that“immediate arrangements were made to evacuate all passengers and secure the places which are still the subject of sweeping and surveillance.”

A few hours after the attacks, the country's interim president, Assimi Goita, declared a three-day national mourning starting Thursday.

Since 2012, Mali has been plagued by insurgencies, jihadist incursions, and inter-community violence that have left thousands of people dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.