This momentdeclaration was made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a significant stride towards a more inclusive and equitable global economic landscape.

Amidst applause from other G20 representatives, Azali Assoumani, president of the Union of the Comoros and current AU chairperson, then assumed his seat representing the 55-member-state continental body for the session.

Created in 1999 , the G20 is a main forum for international cooperation in the fields of finance and economy. It previously comprised 19 countries pthe European Union (EU).

The AU, whose previdesignation was“Invited International Organisation” of the group, now has the same staas the EU.

China is the first country that explicitly express its support for the AU's membership in the group.

Vowing to work actively to support the AU's full membership in the G20, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press conference on Thursday that“China supports the AU in playing a bigger role in global governance.”

