Pm Sends Condolences Over Victims Of Morocco Earthquake

Amman, Sep. 9 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Saturday sent a cable to his Moroccan counterpart, Aziz Akhannouch, expressing his condolences over victims of the earthquake, which hit a number of areas in the Al Haouz Province in central Morocco.
In his cable, Khasawneh expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the entire Moroccan people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
The Prime Minister stressed the Kingdom's solidarity with Morocco, voicing readiness to provide the necessary assistance in implementation of His Majesty King Abdullah's directives.
