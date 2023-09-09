Senate President Offers Condolences Over Victims Of Morocco Earthquake

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 9 (Petra) -- Senate President, Faisal Fayez, on Saturday sent a cable to President of the Moroccan House of Councillors, Enaam Mayara. expressing his condolences over victims of the earthquake, which hit a number of areas in the Al Haouz Province in central Morocco
In his cable, Fayez said His Majesty King Abdullah II directed all stakeholders in Jordan to provide assistance and support to the Moroccan people, and address this humanitarian catastrophe.
