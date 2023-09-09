Peace Activist Supports Swiss Trade Relations With Belarus



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

"Normal" trade relations are an opportunity to obtain information about the situation in Belarus, Karatch said in the interview published Saturday. It would also create jobs outside the state economy.

The peace activist had been invited to Bern by the organisation PeaceWomen Across the Globe. The meeting discussed how the entry of Belainto the Ukraine war could be prevented. Another topic was the joint fight against prison companies in Belathat produce for the West. Little was known about the companies, Karatch said.

+ US, Canada issue sanctions against top Russian ally Belaru

Switzerland adopted a tougher set of European Union sanctions against Belain August. Among other things, it banned exports of firearms and ammunition, as well as aerospace technology that could be used to build drones, for example. The new sanctions also included other so-called dual-use goods that are needed in both the civilian and military sectors.

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news givesthe time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to External link .

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, emailat ... .

Read more