Call To Resume Work On Joint Afghanistan-Tajikistan Market

Local residents say the joint market will create employment and enable people to sell their products at reasonable prices.

Saddam Hussain, a resident of Dasht-i-Qala district, said the previgovernment had started construction of a bridge over Amu River, asphalting a ten-kilometer road to the district and the joint market between Afghanistan and Tajikistan at Aikhanem port - the border crossing.

However, after the 2021 political change, work on these projects was stopped.

Hussian said:“The people of Dasht-i-Qala were hopeful work on the market would resume, but it remains halted since last two years. We ask the government to restart work on the joint market so people of districts can sell their agricultural products and handicrafts at reasonable prices.”

Mohammad Amin, another resident, said during the previgovernment, most people's houses on both sides of the road to Aikhanem port were demolished to widen the road and construct the joint market.“However, people have still been waiting for completion of the market”.

He said the joint market would create business opportunities.

Ahmad Rashid, a young worker at the border port between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, told Pajhwok about 200 to 250 people were working in the port and their number could increase to 600 people if the joint market was completed on the Afghanistan side.

Ahmad Fawad, vice president of cargo traders union at Aikhanem port, told Pajhwok that the joint market could not be completed due to lack of budget. But he assured that efforts were underway to resume work on the joint market by the leadership of the government.

According to him, Tajikistan has made construction of the market by Tajikistan has made progress in construction of the market on their side, but work on the Afghan side remains suspended due to lack of sufficient budget.

hz/ma

Hits: 40