Few Health Centers Operate Legally In Khost, Confirms Moph Probe

Pajhwok published a report more than a month ago, quoting Khost Public Health Department officials as saying that 300 health centers had no operational licenses and they operated illegally.

After the report, the Ministry of Public Health assigned a delegation to investigate the matter and take legal action against such clinics.

The delegation's head, Dr. Ahmad Khandan, told Pajhwok their investigation showed only a few health centers in Khost had official licenses.

He said Tolo News and Pajhwok published reports that there were 350 clinics in Khost and only 22 had licenses and the rest operated illegally.

After the reports, a delegation was sent to Khost province as per directives of the Islamic Emirate leadership to investigate the matter, he said.

He said the clinics in Khost disregarded health laws and principles related to the Ministry of Public Health and provided substandard services.

He said they had inherited corrupt health sector from the past government and it would take time organize the sector.

He said some branches of the unlicensed health centers had been temporarily closed in order to force them bring at par their services with MoPH standards.

Khost deputy public health director Dr. Zahid said owners of the sealed clinics had promised comply with the rules within a month.

He told Pajhwok Afghan News that if owners of the unlicensed clinics failed to implement the rules within the specified period, their clinics would be closed permanently.

Residents of Khost praised the government's action and stressed such monitoring should be continued.

Naseem, a resident of Mandozai district, told Pajhwok that the number of patients in Khost was increasing and the only reason was unlicensed clinics.

“The crackdown on illegal clinics is very good. A clinic that lacks a license should be closed.”

Mohammad Daud, a resident of Nader Shah Kot district, told Pajhwok that unauthorized clinics played with people's lives.

He urged the Ministry of Public Health to resolve existing problems and ensure that standard health services were provided to the people.

