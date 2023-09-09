Gcc Offers Condolences To Moroccan Government, People

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) expressed condolences and sympathy to government and people on Morocco, on the victims of the earthquake that struck several areas and left hundreds dead and injured.
In a statement on Saturday, Secretary-General of the GCC Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi expressed condolences to the government and people of Morofor the death and injury of hundreds of people as a result of the earthquake, wishing speedy recovery to the injured, and safety to those missing or stranded. (QNA)
