Death Toll From Al Haouz Earthquake In Morocco Rises To 820

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from the earthquake that struck the Al Haouz region southwest of Marrakech, Morocco, on Friday night, has risen to 820.
762 people were injured, 205 of them sustained severe injuries.
A statement by the Moroccan Interior Ministry said that most fatalities occurred in the regions of Al Haouz (394), Taroudant (271) and Chichaoua (91).
Morocco's Royal Armed Forces, local authorities, security services and civil defense in the variprovinces continue their efforts to provide the necessary assistance and assess the damages, the statement added.
A powerful earthquake struck the High Atlas Mountains region in Moroon Friday, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of people and the destruction of numerbuildings, causing residents of major cities to flee their homes in panic. (QNA)
